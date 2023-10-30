BREAKING NEWS:CCSD Warns of Home Invaders

Just after 4 AM on Monday, October 30, 2023, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department released this message on their social media: “Our office has responded to a home invasion in the Beechgrove area. One subject has been shot as this person is a possible suspect. There is possibly 1 to 2 more hispanic males on foot in the Beechgrove/McBride‘s branch, Murfreesboro Highway, Oscar Crowell Rd area. We want to provide as much information as we can to the Beechgrove citizens to be cautious as the sun comes up. If you see anybody suspicious walking, please call 911.”

This is a developing story. Thunder Radio will provide updates as they become available.