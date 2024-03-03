Connect with us

CCSD Press Release regarding shooting in Hillsboro

Published

Thunder Radio has received a press release from Chief Deputy, Frank C. Watkins:
On February 18, 2024, deputies responded to Wilder Road in Hillsboro near Pelham regarding a possible shooting. When the deputies arrived, they found the victim Corey Williams had been shot.

During the investigation, it appears that Roy Owens Jr. was in front of Mr. Williams traveling on Sherrill Road and an accident occurred causing Corey Williams to hit Mr. Owens in the rear of the vehicle. Mr. Owens then apparently discharged a 9mm handgun at Mr. Williams’s vehicle, striking him.

Mr. Owens then fled the scene and returned after the officers arrived. Mr. Williams was transported for treatment of his injuries.

Mr. Owens was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Reckless Endangerment. Mr. Owens’s bond was set at $150,000.00 with a court date set for March 7, 2024.

