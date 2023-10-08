Connect with us

CCSD Deputy Graduates from TLETA

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department recently congratulated their Deputy, Forrest Blackburn, on his graduation from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. On social media, the CCSD stated: He has worked hard to achieve this goal for many weeks away from his family, friends, and coworkers but today he returns home as a newly certified officer. Deputy Blackburn has been with Coffee CCSD since 2018 and has worked exceptionally and effectively in different areas of this office. Thank you for your continuous service to the citizens of Coffee County. Many long hours were spent physically and mentally to achieve the honor of being called a TLETA Graduate. Sheriff Chad Partin and all of us at this department are proud of you.

Deputy Blackburn is pictured with Lt. Daniel Ray, Sheriff Chad Partin, and Commissioner Carter Lawrence with TN Department of Commerce and Insurance.

