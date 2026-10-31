CCMS Girls Basketball Defeats West Tullahoma 34-19

By Owen Whitsett

The Coffee County Middle School girls basketball team picked up a 34-19 road victory over West Tullahoma on Thursday.

The Lady Raiders were led offensively by Gracie Bryan, who finished with a team-high nine points. Madison McAdams followed with eight points.

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Luann Garcia and Alexa Gilley each contributed four points, while Raelynn Phillips and Abby Bagley added three apiece. Millie Bustamante rounded out the scoring with three points, going a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

With the 15-point victory, the Lady Raiders improve to 1-1 on the season.