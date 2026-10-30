CCMS Boys Basketball Defeats West Tullahoma 31-18

By Owen Whitsett

The Coffee County Middle School boys basketball team continued its strong start to the 2026-27 season Thursday night, defeating West Tullahoma 31-18 on the road to improve to 2-0.

The Red Raiders found themselves in a tight contest throughout the opening half, entering halftime tied 11-11.

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Coffee County took control after the break, outscoring West Tullahoma 20-7 in the second half to pull away for the 13-point victory.

Braxton Swack and Dixon Keele led the Red Raiders with eight points apiece. Journey Bustamante and Justus Farrell each added six points, followed by Bentley Ellis with two and Sam Geddes with one.

The victory marks Coffee County’s second consecutive win to open the season, following Monday’s 37-34 overtime victory against East Tullahoma.