Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CCCHS Seniors to attend mandatory meeting for TN Promise Eligibility

Published

Tennessee Promise is both a scholarship and mentoring program focused on increasing the number of students that attend a postsecondary institution in our state. It provides students a last-dollar scholarship, meaning the scholarship may cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees not covered by the federal Pell grant, the HOPE Scholarship, or the Tennessee Student Assistance Award at any of the state’s 13 community colleges or 27 colleges of applied technology. 

While removing the financial burden is key, a critical component of Tennessee Promise is the individual guidance each participant will receive from a mentor who will assist the student as he or she navigates the college admission process. Students are required to participate in a mandatory meeting where there will be provided resources pertinent to the Tennessee Promise Scholarship program.

DR. Donna Jones, School Counselor at Coffee County Central High School told Thunder Radio that this meeting is December 7 at 10 am in the CHS Theater is for Senior STUDENTS ONLY.  No parents.  Students will be reviewing the requirements for the TN Promise, community service, and completing the FAFSA (Financial Aid Form) when it opens. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Attending the mandatory meeting is just one requirement for receiving the TN Promise Scholarship. Find more information abut the TN Promise here: https://www.tn.gov/tnpromise/about.html

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023