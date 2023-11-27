CCCHS Seniors to attend mandatory meeting for TN Promise Eligibility

Tennessee Promise is both a scholarship and mentoring program focused on increasing the number of students that attend a postsecondary institution in our state. It provides students a last-dollar scholarship, meaning the scholarship may cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees not covered by the federal Pell grant, the HOPE Scholarship, or the Tennessee Student Assistance Award at any of the state’s 13 community colleges or 27 colleges of applied technology.

While removing the financial burden is key, a critical component of Tennessee Promise is the individual guidance each participant will receive from a mentor who will assist the student as he or she navigates the college admission process. Students are required to participate in a mandatory meeting where there will be provided resources pertinent to the Tennessee Promise Scholarship program.

DR. Donna Jones, School Counselor at Coffee County Central High School told Thunder Radio that this meeting is December 7 at 10 am in the CHS Theater is for Senior STUDENTS ONLY. No parents. Students will be reviewing the requirements for the TN Promise, community service, and completing the FAFSA (Financial Aid Form) when it opens.

Attending the mandatory meeting is just one requirement for receiving the TN Promise Scholarship. Find more information abut the TN Promise here: https://www.tn.gov/tnpromise/about.html