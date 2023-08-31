Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CCCHS Announces TN Promise and HOPE Scholarship Parent Meeting

Published

Coffee County Central High School (CCCHS) has invited parents to a meeting regarding the Tennessee Promise Scholarship, the Hope scholarship and other financial aid for secondary education.

The Tennessee Promise scholarship is available to Tennessee resident/U.S. citizen/eligible non-citizen/students who graduate from an eligible high School, homeschool, or earn a GED/HISET (prior to 19th birthday) can receive an award at an eligible postsecondary institution toward tuition and mandatory fees after all other gift aid has been first applied.  Students must attend mandatory meetings and participate in a mentoring program.  College students must attend full-time, continue to participate in the mentoring program, and perform 8 hours of community service prior to each term the award is received.  This scholarship program began in the 2015-16 academic year. Find more complete information about TN Promise here: https://www.tn.gov/tnpromise

The HOPE Scholarship for nontraditional age students is established and funded from the net proceeds of the state lottery and awarded to independent students as determined by the FAFSA application and who has enrolled in a baccalaureate degree program at an eligible four-year postsecondary institution. See the full requirements for the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship here:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

https://www.tn.gov/collegepays/money-for-college/tn-education-lottery-programs/tennessee-hope-scholarship—nontraditional.html

CCCHS invites parents to attend a meeting at the school on Thursday, September 7th at 5:30 PM.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023