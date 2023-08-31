CCCHS Announces TN Promise and HOPE Scholarship Parent Meeting

Coffee County Central High School (CCCHS) has invited parents to a meeting regarding the Tennessee Promise Scholarship, the Hope scholarship and other financial aid for secondary education.

The Tennessee Promise scholarship is available to Tennessee resident/U.S. citizen/eligible non-citizen/students who graduate from an eligible high School, homeschool, or earn a GED/HISET (prior to 19th birthday) can receive an award at an eligible postsecondary institution toward tuition and mandatory fees after all other gift aid has been first applied. Students must attend mandatory meetings and participate in a mentoring program. College students must attend full-time, continue to participate in the mentoring program, and perform 8 hours of community service prior to each term the award is received. This scholarship program began in the 2015-16 academic year. Find more complete information about TN Promise here: https://www.tn.gov/tnpromise

The HOPE Scholarship for nontraditional age students is established and funded from the net proceeds of the state lottery and awarded to independent students as determined by the FAFSA application and who has enrolled in a baccalaureate degree program at an eligible four-year postsecondary institution. See the full requirements for the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship here:

https://www.tn.gov/collegepays/money-for-college/tn-education-lottery-programs/tennessee-hope-scholarship—nontraditional.html

CCCHS invites parents to attend a meeting at the school on Thursday, September 7th at 5:30 PM.