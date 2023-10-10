CC School Board Fails to Pass Lawson Contract

Coffee County Board of Education, had the contract renewal of Director of Coffee County Schools’, Dr. Charles Lawson, on the agenda for their October 9, 2023 Board Meeting.

There were multiple comments in favor of extending Dr. Lawson’s contract (an additional two years), including school employees, students and School Board members. Board member, Kathy Rose, had this to say:

The Board failed to pass the extension. Board members Ballard, Gilley, Cordell and Jones voted “no”, to extending the contract. Board members Parsely, Crabtree, Nestor and Rose voted “yes” to extend the contract.

Board member Hodges “abstained” on the vote, saying this: