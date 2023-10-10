Connect with us

News

CC School Board Fails to Pass Lawson Contract

Published

Coffee County Board of Education, had the contract renewal of Director of Coffee County Schools’, Dr. Charles Lawson, on the agenda for their October 9, 2023 Board Meeting.

There were multiple comments in favor of extending Dr. Lawson’s contract (an additional two years), including school employees, students and School Board members. Board member, Kathy Rose, had this to say:

The Board failed to pass the extension. Board members Ballard, Gilley, Cordell and Jones voted “no”, to extending the contract. Board members Parsely, Crabtree, Nestor and Rose voted “yes” to extend the contract.

Board member Hodges “abstained” on the vote, saying this:

Lawson’s current contract expires July of 2025.

The Coffee County School Board
Dr. Charles Lawson (pictured on the right)

