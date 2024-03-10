Connect with us

News

Catholic Charities of Coffee County   Awarded $82,048 in Federal Funds 

Published

Coffee County was awarded $33,769 under Phase 39 & 40 of the Emergency Food  and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) and $49,953 through EFSP ARPAR to  supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. EFSP Phase 39,  40, & ARPAR funding is for the period of November 1, 2021 – December 31, 2024. 

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S.  Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of  representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National  Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North  America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was  charged to  distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and  shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The Local Board, made up of representatives from the local government, The  Salvation Army,  United Way of Highway 55, church organizations, homeless shelter program, and others, determined how the funds were awarded to Coffee County.  The Local Board was responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds  and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.  Thank you to Ashley Abraham, Joyce Prusak, Bertha Smith, Tom Murdock,  Sue Larmoyeux,  Amanda Eddleman, Ashley Franklin, Michele Simmons, Pam Bussell, Scott Roberts,  and Alderman Derick Mann for serving on the Board. 

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to  receive funds must 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice  nondiscrimination, 4) must not charge a fee for service 5) have demonstrated the  capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, may not require  religious/counseling services, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

The EFSP was authorized under the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance  Act  (P.L. 100-77 signed into law on July 24, 1987, since renamed the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act and subsequently reauthorized under P.L. 100-628, signed into law on November 7, 1988). Since 1983, in its 39-year history, the EFSP will have distributed over $5.67 billion to over 14,000 human  service agencies in more than 2,500 communities across the country through this  collaborative effort between the private and public sectors.

The local Board chose Catholic Charities to receive the $82,048 in Federal funds to  use towards rental/mortgage assistance.  The Board then approved the 2%  administrative fee to United Way of Hwy 55 that totaled $1,674. 

About Catholic Charities of Coffee Co

Catholic Charities was founded in 1962 and first began resettling refugee children  from Cuba. Adoption services were added in 1968, and programs have steadily  expanded since that time to include therapeutic counseling, disaster relief,  emergency basic needs assistance, hunger relief services, refugee and  immigration services. Today, Catholic Charities is well known and respected within the social  service nonprofit community, especially for expert case management and  counseling. 

 Amanda Eddleman, MSW, is the Program Coordinator for Catholic Charities,  Diocese of Nashville’s Family Resource Center in Coffee County. This Family  Resource  Center is home to the many services and collaborative partnerships Catholic  Charities, Diocese of Nashville has established to serve Coffee County and the  surrounding communities of southern Middle Tennessee. Catholic Charities also  has Family Resource Centers in Maury and Montgomery counties, in addition to  two in  Nashville.

Catholic Charities of Coffee County offers many services. Some of the popular  services include housing assistance (rent/mortgage/utilities), meals, medical care  and insurance, job training and placement, and counseling for individuals and  families. The Federal Grant will be specifically used for rent and mortgage  assistance. 

Catholic Charities of Coffee Co is looking for volunteers to serve in a variety of roles. To learn more about Catholic Charities services and resources contact (931) 563-7770 or email aeddleman@cctenn.org. You can visit Catholic Charities of Coffee Co office between 8:00am-4:30pm weekdays at 103 S.E. Atlantic St, Tullahoma TN. 

