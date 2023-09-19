Catherine Ross of Manchester, passed this life on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester at the age of 71. No services are scheduled.

A native of Seneca, Kansas, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Donna Shivley Kier. She was a very devoted wife and loved animals.

Mrs. Ross is survived by her husband, Gregory Ross of Manchester and her daughter, Amanda Ross of Orlando, FL.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.