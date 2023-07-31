Cassandra Joy Dietrich, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, July 24th, 2023 at her home at the age of 32. Born January 16th, 1991, Cassandra was born with an old soul. She started life as part of a military family and lived in a number of locations in the United States. She also spent several years living in Japan and developed a love for all things Japanese. Her grit and determination enabled her to meet the challenges of military moves and to make friends easily. Cassandra graduated from high school in 2010 in Hanover, PA and attended Harrisburg Area Community College in Gettysburg, PA. She dreamed of working with horses. She loved horseback riding, and playing the piano and the violin. Cassie was also a writer and was working on her first book. She was fiercely independent and she loved and supported her family with passion. Cassie had an infectious smile, and she lit up when she laughed. Recently, Cassie was able to get her own apartment, which she shared with her beloved cat, Juicy. She decorated her apartment with her artwork and made it her special place. Cassie’s passing came all too soon. She leaves behind her grandparents, Robert and Kathy Michaels, Janet Dietrich and Malcolm Glenn, and Bonnie Rutt; her parents, Steve and Tina Rich, and David and Clara Dietrich; and her brothers and sisters: Joshua and Angel Dietrich, Richard “Buddy” and Rebecca Jackson, Christopher and Jessica Jackson, Tiffany Jackson and Casey Clark, Donovan Rich, and Timothy Rich. She has many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved her as well. Leaving Cassie’s family too soon was her beloved Pop-Pop, Ronald Dietrich, and her grandparents Bill and Ellie Rich. We will gather to celebrate and remember Cassie on August 4, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church, Tullahoma, TN, in the Student Ministry Building. We will greet family and friends from 4:00 to 5:00, have a meal from 5:00-6:00, and a time of sharing and celebrating the memories from 6:00-7:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of the giver’s choosing. One option is Horseplay, a nonprofit equine therapy organization located in Tullahoma. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/horseplayinc/. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.