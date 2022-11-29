Connect with us

Carylon Addline Vann Jones

Carylon Addline Vann Jones passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 28, 2022. She was born May 3, 1939, in Coffee County and lived here all her life. She loved flowers, chickens and gardening.

Mrs. Carylon is preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Nannie Vann, her husband Norman Gladus Jones, her siblings LH Hendrix, Willa Dean Adams, Ella Pearl Newlin, Ira Vann, Thurmon Vann Talmage Vann, Fay
Galligan, and two children, Aaron & Lawanna Jones.

Mrs. Carylon is survived by her sister Evangeline Floyd; her 3 children Casey (Arlene) Jones, Vivian (Randy) Parker, Joseph “Joey” (Rebecca) “Becky” Jones. She was blessed with eight grandsons, Jonathan (Carol), Daniel (Jessica), & Micah (Chanda) Jones, Lucas, Tyler, & Levi (Alexandria) Parker, Joseph & Javan Jones. She had fourteen great grands. Elizabeth (Nathaniel), Laura, Tabitha, Brady, Baler, Madison, Knox, Caleb, Ali, Chloe, Carter, Kyla, Andrew & Greyson.

Funeral services for Mrs. Carylon will be conducted on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 2 PM with her grandson, Jonathan Jones, officiating. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, November 29 from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family.

