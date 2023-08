Custom Auto and Rod Shop-C.A.R.S. presents this event monthly.

If you are looking for some free, family fun; MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR SATURDAY, September 2nd!

Cars & Coffee returns to the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.

– Bring your awesome ride

– Show up and check out everybody else’s ride

– Food trucks on site

– Thunder Radio will be live and on location

9am – noon

1329 McArthur St. Manchester, TN