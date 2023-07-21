Ms. Carolyn Lee Cornelison Kenney, age 78 of Whitwell, TN, formerly of Manchester, was born on August 24, 1944, to the late Charles Washington and Lillie Mae Lowery Cornelison in Manchester. She was a seamstress for PCA Factory until her retirement. After her retirement, she continued to provide her sewing services to many family members and friends. Along with sewing, Ms. Carolyn enjoyed canning, knitting, reading and working puzzles, and taking walks with her daughter Lisa, at the University of the South in Sewanee. But her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren. Until her declining health, Ms. Carolyn attended the House of Prayer in the Bushy Branch community.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, George Kenney who passed away in 2009, infant daughter, Teresa Buckner, son, David Buckner, grandson, Patrick Buckner, paternal grandparents, Alex & Rosie Cornelison, maternal grandparents, Henry & Carrie Lowery, sisters, Rosie Harper, Shirley Jones, and Hazel Scott. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Tyler, son, Jonathan Buckner, grandchildren, Brandy Buckner Childs, Francalysia Buckner, Caleb Tyler (Brittany), great grandchildren, Aubrey Childs and Benjamin Tyer, several extended family members and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Ms. Carolyn will be conducted on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 2 PM in the chapel at Manchester Funeral Home, with pastor Brett Meeks officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held from 12 Noon until time of service on Sunday. Ms. Carolyn passed away on July 16, 2023, at NHC Sequatchie after an extended illness.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at

www.manchesterfuneralhome.com

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kenney/Cornelison family.