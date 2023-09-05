Connect with us

Obituaries

Carolyn Elizabeth Smith

Published

Carolyn Elizabeth Smith passed this life on Monday, September 4, 2023 at her residence at the age of 71.  No services are scheduled.

A native of Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Ruben and Dorothy Hale Henson. Mrs. Smith enjoyed gardening, sewing and doing crafts. She also enjoyed studying her Bible and teaching Sunday School.  She loved talking and visiting with her friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Smith and daughter, Shauna Trierweiler.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughter, Katherine Fortney (William) of Tullahoma; brother, Robert Henson (Sherrie) of Anaheim Hills, CA and four grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

