Ms. Carolyn Ann Hollingsworth, age 75 of Manchester, was born on February 8, 1947, in Manchester, to the late Calvin and Betty Anderson Farrar. She was the business owner of The Athletic Shop in Manchester, with her beloved husband of 34 years, Mickey Hollingsworth, who also precedes her in death. Ms. Carolyn received her real estate license, and she enjoyed antiquing. She was a member of the Forrest Mill Church of Christ.



In addition to her parents and her husband, Ms. Carolyn is also preceded in death by her brother, Keith Farrar, and her sister, Lynda Faye Dobbs. She is survived by her son, Michael Hollingsworth and his wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Margaret and Michael Hollingsworth; brother, Ricky Farrar and his wife, Vickie Lynn; sisters, Kathy McCullough, and Shela Watson and her husband, Butch; special friends, Connie Cargile, Amy Eggleston, Candace Powers, Melinda Ashburn, Courtnea Powers Wilhoit, Ellen Vaughn, Brenda Vaughn, Tracy Frazier, Mary Sue Alcorn, Daryl Eaton, and Kaitlyn Jennings; several extended family members and a host of other friends.

Funeral services for Ms. Carolyn will be conducted on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 2 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, October 5 from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Ms. Carolyn passed away at her home on October 1, 2022, after an extended illness.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center in memory of Mr. Mickey and Ms. Carolyn.

