CAROLE ANN ALBURY PLEASANT

CAROLE ANN ALBURY PLEASANT, age 84, of Winchester, Tenn, departed this life on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma- Harton Hospital following a brief illness.  Ms. Pleasant was born in Miami, Fla., on November 26, 1938, to the late Edmond Albury and Naomi Rose Albury McKinnon.  Ms. Pleasant was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester, Tenn.  She was employed for 30 plus years at the Coffee County Bank in Manchester as a Bank Teller.  She loved to travel and always had her many maps to use, no GPS for her.  Lots of times she would just take off with no destination in mind.  She did enjoy going to the Casinos on her many trips.  She loved having fun with people and never met a stranger.  She will be remembered as a kind hearted lady that loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.    

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pleasant, brother, Carl Albury, sister, Dorothy Nixson and son-in-law, Scott Phillips.  She is survived by her daughter, Robin Phillips of Lebanon, Tenn., Grandsons; Cody Denton and wife, Tabitha and Tyler Denton all of Winchester, Granddaughter, Miranda Gamble and husband, Derrick also of Winchester, Brother, Robert Albury of Wake Cross, Ga., 5-great-grandchildren; Cameron, Layne, Lily, Hudson and Daniella.

It was Ms. Pleasant’s wishes to be cremated.  A  Memorial Service will be held at a later date.    

