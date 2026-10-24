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Obituaries

Carol Lucille Magnus

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Carol Lucille Magnus of Manchester, Tennessee passed from this life on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at Legacy Health and Rehab Center in Manchester, Tennessee at the age of 77 years.

The family has chosen cremation, and no services are being planned at this time.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, she is the daughter of the late Carl Evan and Rosemary Russell Magnus.

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Carol loved animals of every kind and was a big advocate for the spay and neutering programs. Her animals were like her children, and she took special care of them. She was a master gardener and enjoyed working to keep her gardens fruitful and beautiful. She loved her family and spending time with them. She was a wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephew. Never having children of her own, she had a special bond with them and looked forward to the time they shared together.

Her survivors include her siblings, brother, Daniel Magnus of Novato, California, sisters, Louise Miller of Cleveland, Tennessee, Rosemarie (Michael) Swisher of Hampton, Virginia, nieces, Karen (Victor) Perez of Cleveland, Tennessee, Aileen (Greg) Jones of Glen Allen, Virginia, Katherine (Eric) Morgan of Marietta, Georgia, and one nephew, Eric (Tabatha) Miller of Cleveland, Tennessee.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carol Magnus.

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