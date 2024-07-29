Carmean Todd Turner, age 100, of Manchester, Tennessee passed away July 27, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Carmean was a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family. She was born May 26, 1924 in Noah, Tennessee to the late Andrew Jackson and Era Todd. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband Abner “A. V.” Turner; brother, Charlie Todd; sisters, Elva Hartman, Lyta Bryan and Lizzie Carter.

In her early years, Carmean was a standout high school basketball player who gained recognition as becoming an All -State Player. She went on in later years to play Women’s Basketball with Camp Forrest and Genesco. She attended Temple Baptist Church; she was employed for many years at PCA.

Most importantly Carmean was a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother who devoted her life to taking care of her family.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Jill Turner of Manchester, Tennessee; sister, Callie Bryan of Morrison, Tennessee; and grandsons, Andrew and Daniel Turner.

Funeral services will be held at 12 PM, Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at Manchester Funeral Home, 214 E. Main Street, Manchester, TN 37355. Burial will follow at 1 PM Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the hour of service.