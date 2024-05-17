Carl Tinsley Kidd of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Morning Pointe of Tullahoma at the age of 86. Graveside Services are scheduled for 2 PM, Monday, May 20, 2024 at Mt View Cemetery, 209 Mountain Street, McMinnville, TN 37110. The family will receive friends from 5 PM – 8 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

Mr. Kidd, a native of Lexington, KY, was the son of the late Carl Tinsley and Katherine Evans Kidd. Mr. Kidd graduated from UT in Knoxville with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He began working at AEDC in 1956 when he was a cooperative student and continue his employment there until he retired in 2001. Mr. Kidd was named an AEDC Fellow in 2004. He was the world’s leading expert on heat transfer measurements and consistently developed new and innovative ways to measure heat transfer. His expertise contributed to the development and survivability of essentially all high-speed flight systems for the Dept of Defense and well as NASA. He also developed highly accurate calibration techniques to provide engineering traceability. He helped design gages that have been used extensively to determine heat transfer inputs to high-speed vehicles such as the space shuttle. Mr. Kidd was also a member of the Instrument Society of America.

Mr. Kidd attended Grace Baptist Church where he was ordained as a Deacon. He also attended Trinity Baptist Church and First Baptist Church. He taught Sunday School for many years at Grace Baptist and Trinity Baptist Churches and coached Church League Basketball. He also helped start the Grace Baptist Church Bus Ministry.

Carl and his brother, Tom coached many youth sporting teams together. He was the coach of the American League Little League “Tigers” team for 19 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Evan Kidd.

Mr. Kidd is survived by his wife of 50 years, Helen Sue Kidd of Tullahoma.

