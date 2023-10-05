Carey Wayne Dodson of Shelbyville passed this life on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 67. Funeral Services are scheduled on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Smith Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the funeral time.

A native of Shelbyville, Mr. Dodson was the son of the late Tallie Gray and Della Ann Simmons Dodson. He was a U S Army veteran and enjoyed socializing, hunting, fishing and working and his garden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Darlene Dodson and brothers, Roger and Melvin Dodson.

Mr. Dodson is survived by son, Gary Dodson (Devin) of Manchester; brothers, Joseph, Jerry and William (Karen) Dodson; sisters, Joann Prince (Scott), Merlin Smith, Sandra Bradford (Roy) and Martha Hughes (Gary); grandchildren, Raven, Gary Jr, Anthony, Nathan, Cameron, Jasmine and Eric and ten great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.