Car Crashes Through Interstate Liquors Store, Damaging Bottles and Front Doors

Interstate Liquors, located at 20 Expressway Drive in Manchester, TN, experienced an unexpected incident Thursday morning when a customer’s car crashed through the store’s front doors, causing significant damage. The incident occurred on May 18, at approximately 8 am, startling employees.

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle, driven by the customer, plowed through the entrance and continued its path until it reached the register counter, pushing it back several inches. As a result of the crash, hundreds of bottles were destroyed, and the front doors were left in ruins.

Emergency services, including fire and police departments, promptly arrived at the scene to ensure everyone’s safety and assess the damage caused. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

According to Rick Harrington, one of the owners of Interstate Liquors, the customer had called earlier to inquire about the store’s opening time. Subsequently, the customer parked their vehicle directly in front of the main entrance doors upon arriving at the parking lot. However, an unexpected turn of events led to the vehicle moving forward while the customer was exiting it. In a frantic attempt to regain control, the customer tried to reenter the vehicle, but it surged forward, jumping the curb and crashing into the building.

“We believe the customer accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake,” explained Rick Harrington, speculating on the cause of the incident.

Despite the considerable damage caused to the store, Tammy Harrington, the owner of Interstate Liquors, expressed relief that no one was hurt during the accident. She assured the public that the business remains fully operational, ready to serve and to “keep you in good spirits.”

In light of the damage to the front entrance, Interstate Liquors is requesting all customers and visitors to enter through the doors on the left side of the building, leading to the beer section. Look for the prominently displayed yellow “Enter” sign to ensure easy access.

The Harringtons are working diligently to repair the storefront and restore normal operations as soon as possible. They expressed gratitude to the emergency responders for their swift assistance and thanked their loyal customers for their continued support during this unexpected turn of events.