Captain Thomas Carlisle Watson, Jr, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, November 25th, 2026 at his home at the age of 87. Captain Watson was born on 21 February 1939 in Lexington, Kentucky. He graduated from Paris High School in Paris, Kentucky in 1957 and from Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He received a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Tennessee School of Law in 1969, and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Virginia in 1978. Captain Watson was a member of the bars of the Supreme Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, the Tennessee Supreme Court, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. He was also a member of the Tennessee Bar Association.

Captain Watson entered Officers Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island in 1961, and was commissioned an unrestricted line Ensign in the Naval Reserve. He then served as Assistant First Lieutenant and Gunnery Officer on board the USS GRANT COUNTY (LST 1174). In 1962, he was assigned as Assistant Operations Officer, Sixth Naval District in Charleston, South Carolina. After graduation with honors from Combat Information Center School, NATTC in Glynco, Georgia, Captain Watson was assigned to USS BORDELON (DD 881) as CIC Officer. In 1966, he was assigned to the Naval Investigative Service Office in Charleston, South Carolina, as an investigator until his release from active duty in July 1967 to attend law school. During law school, Captain Watson affiliated with the Naval Reserve Intelligence Program and was qualified as an intelligence officer. He was also designated as a Surface Warfare Officer.

Returning to active duty in 1970, Captain Watson served as defense counsel, trial counsel, and military judge at the Navy Law Center, Fifth Naval District in Norfolk, Virginia. From July 1972 to July 1974, Captain Watson served as Staff Judge Advocate to Commander Middle East Force, onboard USS LaSalle (AGF 3), homeported in Manama, Bahrain. Following that tour, he was assigned as a division head and instructor at the Naval Justice School, Newport, Rhode Island. During this tour he also served as Curriculum and Instructional Standards Officer and, ultimately, as Executive Officer. Following completion of graduate education, Captain Watson became Director, Appellate Government Division, Navy-Marine Corps Appellate Review Activity in Washington, DC. In July 1982, Captain Watson was assigned, in a triple-hatted capacity, as Director, Military Personnel Division, Office of the Judge Advocate General; Head, JAG Corps Assignment/Placement Branch, Naval Military Personnel Command; and JAG Corps Officer Community Manager, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. In July 1984, Captain Watson was assigned to the United States Naval Academy as Staff Judge Advocate. In August 1987, Captain Watson took command of the Naval Justice School in Newport, Rhode Island. On 28 June 1990, Captain Watson assumed command of the U.S. Naval Legal Service Office in Yokosuka, Japan. He retired from active duty on 1 July 1992.

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Captain Watson’s personal decorations include the Legion of Merit (Third Award), Meritorious Service Medal (Second Award), Navy Commendation Medal, and Navy Achievement Medal.

After his retirement from the U.S. Navy, Captain Watson was active in various church and civic affairs. He served as a volunteer at First Christian Church and with Partners for Healing, both of Tullahoma, Tennessee; co-chaired the Post Office Customer Advisory Council; served as an assistant event supervisor for Special Olympics; served as President of the Kings Place Community Services Association; served as Chairman of the Board for Haven of Hope (a shelter for battered women); served on the Board of Directors for Hospice of the Highland Rim; served on the Secretary of the Navy Retiree Council; and served as a Municipal Elections Judge. He was also a member of the Tullahoma Rotary Club.

Captain Watson was married to the former Miss Dorothy Ann Couch of Tullahoma, Tennessee. They have two daughters, Mary Beth Gass (Dave) of Stafford, Virginia and Anabel Hobbs of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. They have five grandchildren, Elizabeth Scott, Andrew Gass (Zoe), Michael Kostrub (Jamie), Deborah West (Brandon) and Kathryn Hobbs; two great-grandsons, Bennett Kostrub and William Kostrub and one great-granddaughter, June Gass.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 10th, 2026 at First Christian Church in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00pm with a memorial service immediately following at 4:00pm.

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In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Partners For Healing at 106 W. Blackwell Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.

“Well Done, good and faithful servant” Matthew 25:21

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.