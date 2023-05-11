Capstar Bank Donates Over $7,000 to Refurbish Sound Systems at Coffee County Central High School Athletic Facilities.

Capstar Bank of Manchester has graciously donated over $7,000 to refurbish and renovate two sound systems at Coffee County Central High School athletic facilities.

The bank donated for work to the sound system at the baseball field and inside Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.

“The athletic department is really appreciative of Capstar Bank and their investment into the Coffee County athletic department,” said CHS co-athletic director Brad Costello. “Ultimately, business partnerships like these are crucial for the benefit of our athletes and the best gameday atmosphere at our events.”

Capstar Bank has two locations in Manchester: 100 W. High St. and 1814 Hillsboro Blvd.