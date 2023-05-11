Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Capstar Bank Donates Over $7,000 to Refurbish Sound Systems at Coffee County Central High School Athletic Facilities.

Published

Capstar Bank of Manchester has graciously donated over $7,000 to refurbish and renovate two sound systems at Coffee County Central High School athletic facilities. 

The bank donated for work to the sound system at the baseball field and inside Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. 

“The athletic department is really appreciative of Capstar Bank and their investment into the Coffee County athletic department,” said CHS co-athletic director Brad Costello. “Ultimately, business partnerships like these are crucial for the benefit of our athletes and the best gameday atmosphere at our events.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Capstar Bank has two locations in Manchester: 100 W. High St. and 1814 Hillsboro Blvd.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023