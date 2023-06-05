Capital Outlay Meeting Approves Library Mural Proposal and Discusses Building Maintenance and Improvements

During the Capital Outlay meeting held on June 1, 2023, several important topics were discussed and decisions were made. The meeting was attended by members Dennis Hunt, Tim Brown, and Tina Reed, along with Judd Matheny, Rick Soucy, Rebecca French, and Pauline Vaughn.

One of the main items on the agenda was the proposal for a mural on the Coffee County Manchester Public Library building. The board sought permission to explore the possibility of this artistic addition. After a thorough discussion, Tim Brown made a motion to proceed with the exploration, which was seconded by Tina Reed.

The topic of building maintenance for the Conference Center was brought up by Rebecca French, who presented her request for assistance. After consideration, it was decided to have the attorney review the contract and provide guidance on the matter. The discussion led to the decision of moving the issue to the B&F department. Tina Reed made a motion for this course of action, and it was seconded by Tim Brown.

Rick Soucy provided a report on behalf of the UT office, which expressed their desire to make improvements using their own funds. The board entertained the proposal and eventually approved it. Additionally, a bid of $17,824 was received for the Coffee County Administrative Plaza sign. Tim Brown made a motion to forward this bid to the B&F department, which was seconded by Tina Reed.

The meeting also addressed roof analysis reports for both the CCAP building and the Senior Center building. It was agreed upon to revisit the CCAP roof in six months for further assessment. Furthermore, the bid for the Senior Center roof, estimated to be between $150,000 and $160,000, was recommended to be sent to the B&F department. Tina Reed made a motion to proceed with this recommendation, and it was seconded by Tim Brown.