News

Capital Outlay Committee Approves Door Replacement and EMS Station Remodel

Published

The Coffee County Capital Outlay Committee recently met to discuss important matters concerning the county’s properties and ongoing projects. They unanimously approved an agenda amendment to add door replacement at the Rural Solid Waste Office. Two deteriorated entry doors will be replaced pending approval from the Budget & Finance Committee.

Updates were provided on the Health Department project, with the committee awaiting a response regarding the selection of an architectural and design firm. Additionally, the Maintenance Supervisor reported that the Manchester Health Department building had been cleared out for an upcoming auction. The committee approved the remodel of the Manchester EMS station, which had already been endorsed by the EMS board.

In their efforts to address necessary improvements, the Capital Outlay Committee made significant decisions. Door replacements at the Rural Solid Waste Office were approved, and the request for the Manchester EMS station remodel was passed unanimously. These decisions will now be reviewed by the Budget & Finance Committee for further consideration.

Members Present: Dennis Hunt, Jimmy Hollandsworth, Tina Reed, Tim Brown, Frank Watkins

