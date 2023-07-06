Canon County Inmate Recaptured, One Still on the Run

One inmate who escaped from Cannon County authorities has been recaptured, but another inmate remains on the run. Cory Foster was taken back into custody on Sunday after being on the loose for about five days. However, the whereabouts of Justin Michael Anderson, the other escaped inmate, are still unknown.

Justin Anderson, a 51-year-old white male, is wanted by the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen in the area wearing orange pants, no shirt, and no shoes. Anderson had escaped custody after being involved in a pursuit with law enforcement officers. During the incident, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in his possession.

Anderson faces multiple charges, including evading arrest, drug possession, and unlawful firearm possession. Despite being previously arrested, he managed to escape from authorities, prompting a search effort. The public is urged to contact 911 immediately if they spot someone matching Anderson’s description or have any information about his current location.

Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend Justin Michael Anderson to ensure community safety.