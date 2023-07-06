Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Canon County Inmate Recaptured, One Still on the Run

Published

Justin Michael Anderson is wanted by authorities.

One inmate who escaped from Cannon County authorities has been recaptured, but another inmate remains on the run. Cory Foster was taken back into custody on Sunday after being on the loose for about five days. However, the whereabouts of Justin Michael Anderson, the other escaped inmate, are still unknown.

Justin Anderson, a 51-year-old white male, is wanted by the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen in the area wearing orange pants, no shirt, and no shoes. Anderson had escaped custody after being involved in a pursuit with law enforcement officers. During the incident, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in his possession.

Anderson faces multiple charges, including evading arrest, drug possession, and unlawful firearm possession. Despite being previously arrested, he managed to escape from authorities, prompting a search effort. The public is urged to contact 911 immediately if they spot someone matching Anderson’s description or have any information about his current location.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend Justin Michael Anderson to ensure community safety.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023