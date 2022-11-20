Connect with us

News

Cannon County corrections officer charged with Aggravated Assult

Published

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) an investigation by special agents has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

On November 18th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of assault involving Cannon County Corrections Officer Brendan Michael Lee (DOB: 1/28/02).

The investigation revealed that Lee assaulted an ex-girlfriend during an argument at her home on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, TBI agents obtained a warrant charging Lee with Aggravated Domestic Assault. He was arrested and booked into the Cannon County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

