Cannon and Warren County School Districts Awarded $2.6M Grant for Career and Technical Education

Cannon and Warren County School Districts in Tennessee have received part of a $2.6 million Perkins Reserve Grant (PRG) to support Career and Technical Education (CTE).

The PRG aims to foster local innovation in CTE programs and promote high-skill, high-wage career pathways aligned with regional demands. These grants specifically target districts in rural areas and address performance disparities among students.

The grants will enable Cannon and Warren County School Districts in to expand courses in agriculture, construction, information technology, health science, cybersecurity, and marketing. They will also focus on career awareness and provide high-quality learning experiences in these areas. The PRG opportunity is made possible through the federal Perkins V legislation, which supports CTE programs nationwide.

The grants align with Tennessee’s strategic plan for CTE, ensuring coordination between PRG funding, career pathways, and the state’s goals. Cannon and Warren County School Districts can now enhance their CTE programs, preparing students for successful careers in high-demand fields and equipping them with valuable skills for the region’s workforce.