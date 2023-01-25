Candy C Howard Taylor Elam of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her residence at the age of 62. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1 PM, Friday, January 27, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 11 AM until the funeral time.

A native of Manchester, Candy was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Mary Jo Harris Howard. Candy enjoyed going to yard sales, sewing and being on social media on the internet. She was a hard worker and was very fun loving. She had a large family and loved them all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Howard.

Candy is survived by her daughters, Felechia Christian (Craig) of Estill Springs, Deidra Taylor (fiancé, Rueben Stewart) of Ocala, FL and Amy Jo Taylor of Lebanon, TN; the father of her children, Roger Taylor of Shelbyville; brothers, Arthur “Ozzie” Howard (Gayla) of Shelbyville and Alan Howard (Debbie) of Temple, GA; grandchildren, Bubba, Isaac, Destiny, Domanick, Tristan, Cain, Airlyn and Marley; great grandchildren, Willow and Malachi and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.