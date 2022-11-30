Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Calling All 5th Graders: TBI Launches Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

Published

2022 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest Winner (Sue, California)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is calling on all 5th graders, from across the state, to participate in 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest!

The annual contest, sponsored by the United States Department of Justice, strives to demonstrate America’s united effort to bring missing children home safely, while highlighting the importance of proactive education programs. By entering at the state level, each participant will learn about the plight of missing children and, if selected as the national winner, will receive a free trip to Washington, D.C., along with their parents and their teacher!

The poster contest provides teachers and parents with valuable tools to educate children, as students explore the contest’s theme of ‘Bringing Our Missing Children Home.’ The national ceremony will be held in late May 2023 and will be a time to recognize people who work to bring missing children home safely and remember the children who remain missing.

Fifth graders in Tennessee can enter the poster contest by submitting them to TBI, where a panel will select a state winner to enter the national contest.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Guidelines:

  • Each piece of artwork must feature the phrase “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.”
  • Artists can use any medium, such as colored pencils, markers, crayons, etc. Digitally-created images are not eligible for entry.
  • The size of each piece of artwork must be 8 1/2″ X 14″ (Legal-Size), with student contact information and school clearly written on the back.

Tennessee entries and completed applications should be mailed to:

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
C/O Criminal Intelligence Unit/Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest
901 R.S. Gass Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37216

TBI must receive entries by February 1, 2023 for consideration. The state winner will be notified soon thereafter and their entry will be submitted to the national contest. The national winner will be selected and notified in April 2023.

Anyone with questions about the contest should feel free to email TBI.Media@tn.gov.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022