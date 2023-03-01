Connect with us

Callah Marie Smith

Infant Callah Marie Smith Passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023.  She was born in Enterprise, Alabama to Sgt. Thomas Jonathan Jackson Smith and Christina Marie (Farmer) Smith on February 21, 2023.  She is preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents Armando Torano Jr. and Rachelle Ann (Speight) Torano and Willie Robert and Gladys Marie (Rice) Smith.  

Callah is survived by parents Thomas and Christina Smith, of Enterprise, Alabama, maternal grandparents, Michael and Cheryl Farmer of Auburn, Kentucky, maternal great-grandparents, Gordon and Marie Caudill of Auburn, maternal great-grandparents, Floyd and Donna Farmer of Auburn, maternal great-great grandmother, Mildred Farmer of Nashville, TN, paternal grandparents Willie D. and Valarie Smith of Manchester, uncle Robert E. Lee Smith (Megan) of Estill Springs, grandaunt Brenda Torano (David Eric Clem) of Manchester, and granduncle Armando Torano III of Manchester. 

Graveside services for Infant Callah Marie Smith will be conducted Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 12:30 P.M. at the Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, Logan County, Kentucky.  Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel.

