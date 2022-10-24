Caleb Lewis Freeman, age 19 of Beechgrove, was born on September 6, 2003, in Nashville, TN. He was a security guard for Kasai North America in Manchester. Caleb is survived by his parents, Glen and Nancy Warren Freeman; brothers, Glenn, Jr. and his wife, Candace, Cody Lee, and Casey Layne Freeman; sisters, Lisa Freeman Carroll, and her husband, Scott, and Crystal Freeman John, and her husband, Michael; other family member, Beth Freeman; several extended family members and a host of friends. Caleb is preceded in death by one sister, Charity Weddington.

Memorial services for Caleb will be conducted on Friday, October 28 at 6 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Visitation with the family will begin at 5 PM until time of service at the funeral home. Caleb passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Freeman family.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at manchesterfuneralhome.com