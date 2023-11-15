Burn Bans in Effect for Neighboring Counties

Despite some rain late last week, drought conditions are serious in Coffee County. Several nearby Counties are under a Burn Ban.

Franklin, Grundy, Morgan, Rutherford, Sequatchie and Williamson Counties are all observing a Burn Ban due to drought conditions.

Under state law, the commissioner of agriculture, in consultation with the state forester, has the authority to issue burn bans at the request of county mayors under certain weather conditions. The request by county mayors is completed following mutual agreement with the Tennessee Division of Forestry’s District Forester whose district includes that county.

The bans apply to all open-air burning including leaf and woody debris and construction burning, campfires, outdoor grills and other fire activity outside of municipalities where local ordinances apply.

Burning permits focus attention on the safe use of fire. From October 15 through May 15, anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland, or woodland must by law secure a burning permit from the Division of Forestry. Permits are not required for burning in containers such as a metal barrel with a ½” mesh screen cover. Anyone needing to burn within an incorporated city should contact city authorities about any local burning ordinances.

Steven Rogers, Forestry Technician – Safety Chairman – Cumberland District

Tennessee Division of Forestry, said this to Thunder Radio:

“The Tennessee Division of Forestry would like to remind everyone, to remain vigilant in preventing fires during this drought condition. Some things to remember, don’t drive around on flat tires, if you are pulling a trailer, check and make sure your safety chains are not dragging and hit the pavement. Farmers taking the time to maintenance their equipment by checking bearings, pulleys, and gears. And last, but not least, landowners, make sure that you are not burning, trust me those leaves can wait till we have received sufficient rainfall. And as Smokey Bear says ‘Only you can prevent wildfires’”.