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Obituaries

Bunny Comp

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Charlotte M. “Bunny” Comp, born on March 21st, 1947 in Middletown, NY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children on October 15th, 2026. She was the daughter of Richard E. Knapp and Clarice H. Horney. Bunny grew up in Grasonville, MD and graduated from Blue Mountain Academy in Hamburg, PA, Class of 1965. She returned to Grasonville, in 1977. She later worked in child support enforcement before retiring on April 30th, 2010 after more than 28 years of service.

Bunny is survived by her four children, Dawn Starkey (Phil) of Queen Anne, MD, Byron Comp II (Angela) of Lynchburg, TN, Daneen Simmons of Cambridge, OH, and Craig D. Comp (Katrina) of Waller TX; nine grandchildren, Nicholas Lange (Amy), Holly DeStefano (Greg), Lauren Helgantalo (Kimmel), Byron Comp III, Katherine Postle (Flint), Jeffery Simmons (Ashley), Kyle Comp (Jennifer), Jacob Comp (Emilee), and Danielle Starkey-Rush (Jason); and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanne Gahley; two nieces, one nephew, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard E. Knapp and Clarice H. Horney, and her brother, Richard E. Knapp, Jr.

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Above all, Bunny loved her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren held a special place in her heart. This love for her family will always be remembered and cherished.

Per Mrs. Comp’s wishes, her family will gather to celebrate her life during the summer of 2027.

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