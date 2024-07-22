Buford Blanton Brown Jr., age 83, of Manchester, TN passed away with family at his side on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at Legacy Health and Rehab in Manchester, TN. He was born to parents Buford B. Brown, Sr. and Ann Cunningham Brown on July 2, 1941, on the Brown Farm on Rock Road in the 9th Model Community that has been in the family for over 100 years.

Along with his parents, Buford is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 and a half years (to the day), Sara Fay Robertson Brown, and his siblings, Dwight Brown and infant brother. He is survived by his children, Brian Blanton “BB” (Judi) Brown, Amy Denise Brown (Craig) Sadler, and Chad Alan Brown; siblings, Greta Hinds (Sam) Dajani, David (Gloria) Brown, Karen Daniel and Cindy Anderson; grandchildren, Brandon (Devan) Shelton, Tyler Shelton, Lauren Brown, Kirsten (Dallas) Massey, Sara Brown (Dalton), Blanton (Ellie) Brown, Garrett (Sabrina) Sadler, Grant Sadler, Grayson Sadler, and Genna Sadler; and great grandchildren, Vanna Massey, Wyatt Massey, Memphis Massey, Mason Cunningham, and Kendall Fay Cunningham; and very special friend, Martha Hennessee, and many nieces and nephews and lots of close friends.

Buford was well known in the community throughout his lifetime; he was a lifelong member of Summitville Methodist Church. Buford graduated from Tennessee Tech College with a Bachlor Degree in Agi-Science. Buford retired from the USDA Food and Nutrient Dept. and also enjoyed the car industry. In his early years, he was in partnership with several car lots in the area.

After retirement, Buford loved to work on his farm. This was truly his place of comfort. Buford loved to raise cattle and enjoyed raising and working with TN Walking Horses. Buford participated in some shows winning a few ribbons from his efforts. But his greatest love / passion was for he and his wife Fay to attend their kids / grandkids sporting events or whatever activity they chose.

Visitation was held at Manchester Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visitors were welcomed as early as 12:00PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, prior to the funeral services at 1:00 PM. A funeral procession followed from Manchester Funeral Home to Summitville Cemetery where burial and graveside services were concluded. In honor of Mr. Buford Brown, and in lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to a local charity of your choice.