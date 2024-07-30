Budget and Finance Committee “no property tax increase”

At the July 26, 2024 Special Call Manchester City Budget and Finance Committee Meeting City Finance Director Anthony Burrows asked the committee about possible revenue streams from an increase in property tax.

Also the Committee spoke about the Manchester Water and sewer Department’s budget and Vice Mayor Messick had this to say:

As it stands, the following meetings are scheduled by budget and finance:

July 31st Special call meeting 2PM at City Hall Boardroom.

August 2nd Special call meeting 2PM at City Hall Boardroom.