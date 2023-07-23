Budget and Finance Committee Meeting Agenda Released for June 27

The Budget and Finance Committee of Coffee County has released the agenda for their upcoming meeting on Thursday, June 27th at 5 pm. The meeting will take place at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza, Committee Room 1.

The agenda includes several important items to be discussed and decided upon. The meeting will begin with an open session followed by a roll call to record attendance of committee members, other commissioners, and guests. The committee will then proceed to approve the agenda and hear public comments.

Among the agenda items are the approval of minutes from the previous meetings on June 20th, 2023, and July 5th, 2023. The committee will also address the 2024 Lannom Library Transfer Request and the 2024 Manchester Library Transfer Request.

Two important recommendations from the Policies and Procedures Committee will be discussed during the meeting. The first is the EMS Tuition Reimbursement Policy, and the second is the Juneteenth Holiday policy.