Obituaries

Bruce Edwin Duncan

Published

Mr. Bruce Edwin Duncan, age 89, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, December 26, 2022, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mr. Duncan was born in Coffee Co., TN, to his late parents Ellis Duncan and Mintie Rummell Duncan. He was a member of the Goose Pond Church and retired from BF Goodrich as an inspector. Mr. Duncan was also a veteran of the United States Army. He will always be remembered by his family as a great husband, dad, grandfather and great grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Duncan and siblings, Gracie Parker, John Duncan, Mary Rigney, Mable Vaughn, Ruth Rigney, Ruby Schrader, Christine Rhea, Violet McGhee, and Jack Duncan.

Mr. Duncan is survived by daughter, Treiva Smith; son, Eugene Duncan; son-in-law, Curtis Smith; grandaughter, Tambra (Zack Taylor) Schmidt; great grandchildren, Parker Clouse, Emersyn Schmidt, and Ian Taylor.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 1:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. Entombment will immediately follow at the cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duncan family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

