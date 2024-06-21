Connect with us

News

Bridge Work Prompts Traffic Shift on Interstate 24 in Coffee County at 105

Published

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Coffee County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. As part of the bridge replacement project on I-24 at SR 2 in Coffee County, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will shift interstate traffic nightly (from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am local time) beginning Wednesday evening, June 19, 2024, through Friday evening, June 28, 2024.

During these times, traffic on I-24 will be shifted at mile marker 105 in both directions to the Exit 105 ramps. In addition, US 41 (SR 2) at log mile 8.2 will be closed in both directions.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they navigate the traffic shift. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for information regarding statewide travel.

In this article:

