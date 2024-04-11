Connect with us

Bricken Sponsors Government transparency Bill

Published

State Rep. Rush Bricken

The General Assembly this week unanimously passed legislation increasing  transparency of state government meetings in Tennessee. House Bill 2934,  sponsored by  State Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma, requires state boards, state commissions and state councils to make  agendas available to the public at least 48 hours prior to a regular meeting. The  agenda must “reasonably describe the matters to be deliberated or acted upon”  during the meeting, according to the legislation. City and county legislative bodies  are already required to do so. House Bill 2934 will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk  to be signed into law.

