Bricken Sponsors Government transparency Bill

The General Assembly this week unanimously passed legislation increasing transparency of state government meetings in Tennessee. House Bill 2934 , sponsored by State Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma, requires state boards, state commissions and state councils to make agendas available to the public at least 48 hours prior to a regular meeting. The agenda must “reasonably describe the matters to be deliberated or acted upon” during the meeting, according to the legislation. City and county legislative bodies are already required to do so. House Bill 2934 will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.