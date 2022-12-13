Brian Elton Mears of Hillsboro passed this life on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 58. Memorial Services are scheduled for Monday, December 19, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until the service time.

A native of Herrin, IL, he was the son of the late Robert Elton Mears and Winn Lowery Mears of Hillsboro. Mr. Mears was a U S Marine Corps veteran. He was an avid TN Vols football fan and was a referee and coach for youth football. He enjoyed listening to music and was an avid reader. He loved being with his family and was a jokester who enjoyed making people laugh.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, Robert Mears and sister, Emily Jackson.

Mr. Mears is survived by his mother, Winn Mears of Hillsboro; sons, Bo Mears (Ashley) of Franklin, IN and Samuel Mears of Manchester; daughter, Cory Champion (Tyler) of Tullahoma; brother, Matthew Mears of Hillsboro; sisters, Kay Taylor (Tic) and Robin Willis, both of Hillsboro and Mary Ann Dugan of Evansville, IN. and ten grandchildren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.