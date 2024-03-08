Brian E. Roebuck suddenly passed on the morning of Wednesday, March 06, 2024, on his

way to work at Arnold Air Force Base. His loss was completely unexpected. He was only 66

years of age.

He was born on April 25, 1957, to Michael Roebuck and Genevieve Chrisler Roebuck in

Binghamton, New York. He studied at North Carolina State University, earning a bachelor’s

degree and continuing at University of TN, earning his master’s degree.

He was a lifetime member of The National Speleological Society and had several hobbies,

such as caving, gardening, playing guitar, and he loved working on his Fox body Mustang.

Brian is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Lynn Roebuck, daughter Shanda Stinson and

husband John Stinson of Wartrace, TN, grandchildren Adam Stinson and Zoe Stinson,

brother Michael Roebuck and wife Sandra of Cary NC, sister Ann Plyler and husband Jim of

Cary, NC, nieces Susan Barnes and Meribeth Thompson, nephews Tim Hillard and

Matthew Crisp, brothers-in-law Dean Cole, Don Cole, and Daniel Cole, kittens Cooter

Brown, Irma, Scrappy Cocoa, and many wonderful friends.

Visitation is Sunday March 10, 2024, 5-8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in

Tullahoma, TN. Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, March 11, 12 PM at Stand

Cemetery in Duck River, TN, Hickman County. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

the National Speleological Society or a local cancer charity.

He was loved greatly by his family and will be missed dearly.