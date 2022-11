Brevard Rodney Turner, of Winchester, passed this life on Friday, November 18, 2022 at The Waters of Winchester at the age of 85. Graveside Services will be held Friday, November 25, 2022 at 1 PM at Watson-North Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Turner a native of Sale Creek, TN was a U S Army veteran and was employed by General Electric.

