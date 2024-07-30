Brent Parsley brings 40 years of banking experience to Coffee County Bank

Manchester native to bolster Manchester-based bank’s local service

Shared local roots have landed longtime local banker Brent Parsley on the team at Manchester-based Coffee County Bank.

Parsley, a Manchester native with four decades in local bank lending and leadership, is set to join the business development team at Coffee County Bank in late July. Parsley said the bank’s local identity and commitment to remaining locally-owned and –operated helped him make the decision to change.

“I have enjoyed serving the community as a banker for 40 years and look forward to helping our community achieve their financial goals and dreams for many more to come,” Parsley said. “I’m excited about joining forces with a local bank which shares those aspirations, and which believes in creating solutions which make customers’ lives easier.”

Parsley’s career began at First National Bank, where he spent nearly four decades and eventually served as community bank president before First National’s acquisition by Nashville-based Capstar.

Parsley most recently served as market president at Capstar in Manchester.

Carter Sain, CEO, called Parsley a catch for Coffee County Bank and said the addition of Parsley’s experience and trust will boost the bank’s already-expanding emphasis on Manchester and the greater-Coffee County market.

“We’re local people making local decisions, and we believe in doing business the way we’d expect if we were on the other side of the transaction,” Sain said. “Our mission for Manchester is to keep getting better. Brent certainly helps us do that, and we look forward to jointly serving and growing this community from right here in the 37355 ZIP Code.”

In addition to 40 years in local banking, Parsley is also a former City of Manchester alderman and vice mayor. He is a graduate of both Manchester Central High School and Trevecca Nazarene University.

Currently, Parsley also serves on the Coffee County School Board and is secretary and treasurer for the Coffee County Industrial Board. He is also the chairman of the Recreation Committee.

Parsley’s charitable contributions include membership with the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce and Manchester Rotary Club.