Brenda Marie Johnson

Ms. Brenda Marie Johnson, age 72, of Tracy City, passed away Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, at Legacy Health and Rehab in Manchester, TN. Ms. Johnson was born August 23rd, 1950, in Clinton, IN, to the late Omer Sherdian and Dorothy Lenhart.

In her spare time, Brenda enjoyed spending time with family, embroidering, playing cards, and doing puzzles. She was a lifelong believer in the Christian faith.

In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by brother, Billly Jo Lenhart; and sisters, Cindy Lenhart and Perry Lenhart. She is survived by her sons, Lee Evitt and Ewin Williams Jr.; and daughters, Donna Dorsett, Brenda Tucker, and Amanda Campbell; and numerous grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several extended family members and friends. 

Funeral services for Ms. Johnson will be held Tuesday, April 18th, at 2:00pm with visitors welcome prior. Visitation will be held Monday, April 17th, from 5:00pm till 8:00pm. 

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Johnson family.

