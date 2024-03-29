Brenda Lou Mayes Trail, age 72, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. Brenda was born in Adrian, Michigan on September 15, 1951 to the late George Isaac and Ruby Estelle Arnold Mayes. Brenda was a patient care technician for most of her life and a member of the Church of Christ faith. She regularly attended Faith classes at Kingwood Arms. She thoroughly enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and was their biggest and loudest cheerleader. Brenda loved all family functions, especially when the whole family was able to get together.

In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her brothers, Tom Mayes and Earl Mayes; sisters, Leona Moorehead, Louise Nakos and Pauline Sullins.

Brenda is survived by her son, Michael Dewayne Trail, Jr; daughter, Christie Brown (Keith Keele); grandchildren, Kirsten (Dallas) Massey, Sara Brown (Dalton Cunningham), Blanton Brown (Ellie Graham) and Ashton Rademacher; great grandchildren, Vanna Massey, Wyatt Massey, Memphis Massey, Mason Cunningham and Kendall Cunningham; father of her children and “Papa” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Mike Trail, Sr.; brothers, Ronnie Mayes and Willie Mayes; sisters, Fay Frame and Lillian Peterson.

A Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Brenda Lou Mayes Trail will be held at a later date, that date and time will be announced once available.

