BREAKING NEWS: Homicide in Hillsboro-Updated-Name of Victim Released

On September 14, 2023, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 54 A Street in Hillsboro of an apparent shooting. Officers arrived and found the victim, a 22-year-old female, deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. After securing the scene, and with the help of the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Investigators conducted an investigation and charged James Garrett Lyon II, 27 years old of the same address, with Reckless Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Mr. Lyon is currently held under a $125,000.00 bond with a court date of 9/28/23. This investigation is still ongoing. The name of the victim is Katrina Blackburn, 22 years old female, of the same address in Hillsboro, Tennessee.
