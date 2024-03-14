Connect with us

News

BREAKING NEWS: Manchester Sewer and Water Director has resigned

Published

Philip Miller, Water & Sewer Director for the City of Manchester has resigned.

Vice Mayor Mark Messick had this to say:

The City had announced a special call meeting of the Manchester water and Sewer Department for Friday, March 15, 2024 at 3PM with one agenda item, to discuss increasing the pay for the Director. The meeting was cancelled after the Water and Sewer Director resigned.

Vice Mayor Messick, Terrence Hillsman, Gary Hunt, Mike Anderson and Nelson Watson serve on the Manchester Water and Sewer Commission.

Mr. Terrence Hillsman had this to say:

At the time of this posting, Thunder Radio is waiting on a comment from Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard.

