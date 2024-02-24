BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City Alderman Bob Bellamy officially running for Mayor

Bob Bellamy is finishing up his second term as Manchester Alderman. Bellamy has had a career in law enforcement for nearly 50 years. He worked one year for Bradley County Sheriff’s Department, was with Manchester City Police Department for over 39 years and currently works for the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department as a court officer.

Mr. Bellamy had this to say:

Mr. Bellamy told Thunder Radio News that he has turned in his official paperwork to run for Mayor. Individuals interested in running for Manchester City Elections have until Noon on April 4, 2024 to turn in the appropriate paperwork to the Coffee County Election Commission.